Gradient Investments LLC Sells 59 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

