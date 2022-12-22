Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,668,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.37 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.88.

