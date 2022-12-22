Gradient Investments LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

