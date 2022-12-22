Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,395,713 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,395,713 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $39.26 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

