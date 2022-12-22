Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.