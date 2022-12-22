Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,568,885 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

