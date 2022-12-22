NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.