PFG Advisors Buys New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,578,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

