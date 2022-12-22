Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in State Street by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in State Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in State Street by 409.3% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,365,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

STT stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

