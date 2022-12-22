9,804 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

