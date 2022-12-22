PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $242.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.