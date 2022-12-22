AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 1.12% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,745,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

ARB opened at $25.66 on Thursday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

