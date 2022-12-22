Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Shares of XPO opened at $35.12 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

