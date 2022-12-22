Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 7.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 9,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,982,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,756 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

