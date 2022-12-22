PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Atlas were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Atlas by 430.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 38.7% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

