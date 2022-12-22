Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCT. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

