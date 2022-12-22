PFG Advisors Has $988,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VPU stock opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

