Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

