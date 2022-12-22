PFG Advisors Invests $686,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

