PFG Advisors Has $906,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $665.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

