PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after acquiring an additional 443,161 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 539,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $66.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

