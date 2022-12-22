PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 428,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $652,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VLUE opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

