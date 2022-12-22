RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $206.46 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.58.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

