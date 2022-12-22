PFG Advisors Has $718,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,176,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.