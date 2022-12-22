FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,861 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EJUL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

