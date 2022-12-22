Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

