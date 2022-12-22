Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 4.7%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $50.18. Approximately 1,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 798,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

