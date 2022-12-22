Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.82. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,911 shares.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
