Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.82. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,911 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

