Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 31,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,456,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
