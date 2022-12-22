Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 31,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,456,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Yatsen Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 482.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yatsen by 140.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

