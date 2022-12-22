PFG Advisors Takes $1.06 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.56.

iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

