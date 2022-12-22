Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,839 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $22.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Vitru Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $618.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

