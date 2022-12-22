Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.19

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 8102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,259 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

