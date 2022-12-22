Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 3.6%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.74 and last traded at 3.76. 13,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,084,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 11.61.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 62.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total transaction of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.