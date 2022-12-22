Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 155,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,095,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Tilray’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.