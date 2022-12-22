iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 7.7%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 429,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $695.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

