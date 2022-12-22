Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Up 14.7%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 107,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 230,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

