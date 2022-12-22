Laura Anne Lee Sells 81,165 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) Director Laura Anne Lee sold 81,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $93,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MediaCo Stock Performance

MDIA stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

