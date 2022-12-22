Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.80. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.