Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.80. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 200 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Belite Bio Stock Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.