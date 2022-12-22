General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

