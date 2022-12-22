Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IJH stock opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

