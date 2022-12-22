FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $222.31 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

