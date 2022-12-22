FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPEM opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

