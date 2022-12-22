Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $185.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

