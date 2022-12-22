FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $487.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.