FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $466,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 42.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 699,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

