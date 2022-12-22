FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 82,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 131,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 631.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 112,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

