Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.