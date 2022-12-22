FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after buying an additional 1,256,815 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $38.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

