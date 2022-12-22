Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Boosted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.