FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

